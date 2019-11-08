“Governor Hogan’s motives are the same as they were when he founded Change Maryland in 2011: to stop massive tax increases, bring common sense fiscal restraint to Annapolis, call out the Annapolis monopoly, and shine a light on politics as usual,” Hogan’s spokesman, Mike Ricci, said in an email. “The politicians attacking him now are part of the same status quo crowd responsible for the 43 consecutive tax hikes and the fiscal recklessness that the governor was elected to clean up. He is doing what exactly what he promised to do, and what Marylanders voted for — twice.”