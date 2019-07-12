Maryland Gov. Hogan appoints new communications deputy

Gov. Larry Hogan has named Kata Hall to serve as his deputy director of communications.
Hall, who has worked for Hogan since 2015, previously served as the governor’s senior speechwriter.
“Kata is an incredibly talented communicator whose work and dedication set the highest standard,” the Republican governor said Thursday in a statement.
A Chestertown native, Hall holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland. Prior to joining the Hogan administration, she spent six years with Fox News, including as an associate producer for “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace.
Her salary will be $115,000 a year.