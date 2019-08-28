Even Maryland Gov. Hogan gets called for jury duty

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan may have a different public service role Wednesday: Anne Arundel County juror.
The Republican governor was called to jury duty at Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in Annapolis, just a short walk from the State House and the governor’s mansion.
It’s the second time that Hogan has been called for jury service since he was elected. In 2015, he spent a morning in the waiting room with other potential jurors before being dismissed.
“I’m excited,” Hogan said as he arrived at the courthouse at about 8 a.m.
Hogan noted that in 2015, he was initially called for jury duty on the day he was sworn in as governor, and was rescheduled. This time, he was initially called for jury duty when he was in Salt Lake City, Utah, being sworn in as chairman of the National Governors Association.
“I don’t know who is doing the scheduling, but they’re pretty good at it,” Hogan said. “They were nice enough to reschedule me for today."
Hogan joked that serving on a trial may be a respite from his work as governor.
“I’m kind of hoping I get a long trial, and maybe I can get a few weeks away from the day job,” Hogan said.
The governor happened to be entering the court house at the same time as Del. Luke Clippinger, chairman of the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee. The Baltimore Democrat’s day job is as an assistant state’s attorney for Anne Arundel County.
The two men shook hands and Clippinger promised the governor: “I will not be picking you today.”
Clippinger actually did not have any trials scheduled Wednesday, though other prosecutors’ cases on the docket included potential jury trials for cases including charges of assault, traffic violations and trespassing.
“You never know, I might be a good juror," Hogan told Clippinger. “I don’t think anybody’s going to pick me."
Hogan then entered the building and went into the jurors’ waiting room along with dozens of other potential jurors.