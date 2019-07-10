Maryland Gov. Hogan appoints 3 judges in Baltimore County

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday appointed three judges to the district court in Baltimore County.
The governor selected lawyers Guido Porcarelli, Bruce Friedman, and Michael Siri after interviewing nominees sent to him by the county’s judicial nominating commission.
In a statement, Hogan called the judges “qualified individuals” and said he has "confidence that judges Porcarelli, Friedman, and Siri will be strong advocates for the law and will serve the citizens of Baltimore County and the state of Maryland admirably.”
The appointments fill two new seats on an expanding district court bench in the county and replace Judge Steven D. Wyman, who retired last year.
Porcarelli has been a partner in the Law Offices of Frank F. Daily since 2011 and serves on the Attorney Grievance Commission peer review committee. He has practiced law for nearly 29 years with a focus on civil litigation. His law degree is from Syracuse University.
Friedman is a partner with the office of Winegrad, Hess, Friedman & Levitt, where he has worked since 1999. He focused his practice on debt collection and also handled personal injury, traffic and cases involving negligence. His earned his law degree at the University of Maryland.
Siri is a partner at Bowie & Jensen, where he has worked since 2004. He has focused on business litigation. He also graduated from the University of Maryland law school.