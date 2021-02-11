Video of Gov. Larry Hogan condemning Trump after insurrection shown during second day of impeachment trial

House Democrats prosecuting former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial showed videos of Republican leaders, including Gov. Larry Hogan, condemning the former president’s influence over the Capitol insurrection.
Rep. Ted Lieu from California said that Trump had no remorse for his actions and that it is “untrue” to say that everyone thought his actions were appropriate.
“People in his own party, state officials, former officials, current officials, members of Congress, have all unambiguously and passionately have said that what Donald Trump did was ‘disgraceful, shameful’ and called his behavior ‘existential’ and ‘wrong,’ ” Lieu said.
That’s when the Democratic representative showed about a three-minute video featuring Republican governors, including Hogan and Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah, Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio and Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont.
“I proudly stood by my father’s side at age 12 on the floor of the House chamber as we proudly took the oath of office,” Hogan said during a Jan. 17 news conference. “An oath to serve and defend the Constitution of the Untied States. It’s clear to me that Donald Trump has abandoned this sacred oath.”
Prosecutors wrapped up their two days of opening arguments Thursday, with Trump’s defense taking the floor Friday. The entire process could wind up with a vote by this weekend. The Democrats, with little hope of conviction by two-thirds of the Senate, are making their most graphic case to the American public, while Trump’s lawyers are focused on legal rather than emotional or historic questions, hoping to get it all behind him as quickly as possible.
Trump is the first president to face impeachment charges after leaving office and the first to be impeached twice. The charges against him stem from the Capitol siege that left five people dead and dozens injured as rioters stormed the building to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.
Latest Politics
The Associated Press contributed to this article.