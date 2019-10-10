Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday that he’s “very troubled” by the actions of President Donald Trump that are being investigated in a congressional impeachment inquiry.
Speaking at an event in New York City hosted by Yahoo! Finance, Hogan said that “it doesn’t sit well with me” that Trump’s White House has ignored subpoenas and refused to cooperate with the inquiry.
Asked if Congress should move forward with articles of impeachment, Hogan said it’s too soon to say, given the inquiry is in its early stages.
The Republican governor said people often ask him that question.
“I don’t know that,” he said. “I’m very concerned. I’m very troubled.”
Hogan added: “I’m troubled by all of the allegations, all of the things that are taking place, all of the things that are being said.”
Hogan said he’s concerned that Democrats are prejudging the outcome of the process, while Republicans don’t want to hear the facts.
He said members of Congress should carry out the process “objectively” and make decisions based on where the facts lead them.