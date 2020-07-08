Hogan: Maryland’s November election should be in-person

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday directed elections officials to run a regular, in-person election in November, while also encouraging the use of absentee ballots.
Local and state elections officials ― as well as candidates and voters ― have been waiting for Hogan to decide how to conduct the election as the coronavirus pandemic continues to raise public health concerns.
Hogan’s plans include opening every typical in-person voting location on Election Day, as well as early voting centers. Each voter would be mailed an application for an absentee ballot to accommodate those who feel unsafe voting in person.
Hogan said the voting precincts would be set up with protective gear and sanitizing equipment.
In a statement, the Republican governor said this approach “will maximize participation in the November election by offering voters more options while minimizing confusion and risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
That’s a departure from the primary election last month, in which actual ballots were mailed to all voters, regardless of whether they requested them or not. Maryland voters already are allowed to request absentee ballots without needing to give a reason. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail or online.
One voting rights advocate, stunned by the decision, said the move would sew “chaos” in November and muddle the crucial messaging needed to help voters participate.
Requiring voters to fill out an application creates a hurdle for voters that they didn’t face during the June primary, said Joanne Antoine , executive director of Common Cause Maryland. A similar approach in Washington D.C. during the primary was plagued with problems, she said. Many voters didn’t receive a ballot.
Antoine also questioned how the the state could possibly staff every polling place.
“How do we plan on filling all these gaps for all of the election workers? A lot of them were high risk to begin with,” she said. “It’s chaos. I don’t know how else to put it.”
Hogan ordered the June primary to be held primarily by mail, but it was beset by problems, including ballots that arrived late or never arrived at all for some voters. Maryland elections officials are considering hiring new vendors to print and mail ballots for the November election.
The primary, however, also saw high levels of turnout. At the limited in-person voting centers offered due to the virus, the result was lengthy lines, in many places more than an hour long. But the majority of voters made use of the ballots mailed to them, pushing turnout figures higher than some areas of the state have seen in decades.
Local elections officials who are responsible for the logistics of running the election warned last month that they would be “set up to fail” if they were required to run a traditional election.
In a letter to the governor last month, leaders of the Maryland Association of Elections Officials said they lack personal protective equipment and enough judges. They noted that many of their typical precinct locations remain off-limits, such as schools and senior centers.
The local elections officials suggested once again mailing ballots to all voters, plus offering limited in-person voting, early voting and dropboxes for completed ballots received in the mail. They advocated for more voter education and a process to make sure voters update their records if needed.
Local election officials also strongly opposed the idea of mailing absentee ballot applications to all voters across the state, arguing it would be too time consuming to process the applications and send ballots to each voter.
Leading Democratic lawmakers also have suggested a mainly vote-by-mail election, supplemented by more in-person voting locations and early voting.
Such an election “is the best approach to maximize voter participation while minimizing public health risks,” wrote Senate President Bill Ferguson and Sen. Paul Pinsky, chairman of a committee that deals with election law, in a letter last month.
Hogan’s plan mirrors a request from Republican lawmakers, who said that absentee applications — not actual ballots — should be sent to voters.
Republican lawmakers called the primary election process of mailing out ballots “chaos” and said a repeat of the primary’s problems would undermine confidence in the integrity of the election.
Elections officials have been pressing for Hogan to issue a directive on how to hold the November general election. The state’s election board has been divided on the best course for the general election. While the board agreed a traditional election would be unwise, they were split between mailing the actual ballots or mailing absentee ballot applications to voters.
Antoine said election advocates were surprised by the timing of Hogan’s announcement. They were scheduled to meet with the governor Wednesday to discuss concerns about the election’s format.
“Now we have to go back and figure out what our next steps will be,” she said. “If there is a second wave (of the virus), and I’m hoping that’s not the case, we’re going to find ourselves in a situation where the state board is scrambling to hold an election by mail again.”