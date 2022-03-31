Hogan endorses Vignarajah for Baltimore State’s Attorney

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Thiru Vignarajah in the Democratic primary for Baltimore State’s Attorney.

Democrat Marilyn Mosby, a frequent target of Hogan’s criticism, now holds the job.

It’s the first time Hogan has endorsed a Democratic candidate, and the first time the two-term governor has weighed in on a Democratic primary, according to Vignarajah’s campaign and Hogan’s office.

In making his endorsement Hogan cited persistent crime in Baltimore, where both homicides and shootings are outpacing the year before, the seventh consecutive year with at least 300 slayings. An announcement from Vignarajah’s campaign included a statement from the governor.

“For far too long violent criminals have been allowed to terrorize the streets of Baltimore with impunity,” Hogan said. “Every single day, the people of Baltimore pay a steep price for that failure with lost loved ones, terrified families and countless lost potential. This crisis rises above partisan politics. It’s not about right or left. It’s about right and wrong.”

Hogan described Vignarajah, a former city, state and federal prosecutor, as the candidate with the experience to “restore trust, hold violent criminals accountable and make our street’s safer.”

His endorsement comes after Vignarajah publicly backed a series of crime bills Hogan brought to the legislature. Hogan’s political lobbying group, the Change Maryland Action Fund, ran digital advertisements touting Vignarajah’s support for Hogan’s bills.

The governor is term-limited from seeking another term but reportedly has plans to visit key presidential race states.

Hogan’s endorsement adds to a primary race that could be defined by the federal indictment of Mosby. The two-term Democrat hasn’t officially entered the race to retain her seat.

Mosby says she’s innocent on the two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on loan applications to buy a pair of properties in Florida. Her campaign could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mosby and Hogan have sparred publicly over crime in Baltimore and her record as the city’s elected prosecutor. The governor has often described Mosby as lenient on violent criminals, while Mosby has accused Hogan of “incessant dog-whistling attacks about Baltimore crime.”

Vignarajah joined the race March 22, after attorney Roya Hanna dropped out of the Democratic primary to run as an independent in the general election. Hanna is still listed as a Democratic candidate on the State Board of Elections website, while Vignarajah’s name does not yet appear.

Defense attorney Ivan Bates is also running as a Democrat for state’s attorney, setting up the potential for a rerun of the 2018 Democratic primary. In that race, Mosby won comfortably; Bates and Vignarajah split the rest of the vote.

Bates outraised Mosby and Hanna in the year leading up to the primary election, now set for July 19.

Vignarajah said in a statement that he was grateful for Hogan’s endorsement and that the issue of public safety was more important than politics.

“Fighting violent crime is supposed to be the job of local leaders. For eight years, the governor has done his best to support the city in its battle against violent crime,” Vignarajah said. “But Gov. Hogan knows that without leadership at the local level this fight is infinitely harder than it needs to be.”