Gov. Hogan warns state Election Board against ‘wholesale’ closures of polling places

But in his letter, Hogan demanded the board of elections immediately mail out absentee ballot applications, noting that it has been four weeks since he issued his order. State election administrators have repeatedly said the applications will be mailed by Aug, 28, and officials said Wednesday that they remain on schedule. The Board of Elections approved language for the applications Wednesday, and the copy was due to be sent to a printing company Thursday. About 4 million copies must be printed and mailed.