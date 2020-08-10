Maryland Gov. Hogan OKs plan for just 360 voting centers statewide for November election amid lack of poll workers

Gov. Larry Hogan has approved a plan to offer just 360 voting centers across Maryland for the November election despite what he said were “serious concerns” about the proposal.
Hogan’s decision, issued via a proclamation late Monday, gives the State Board of Elections authority to proceed with the voting center plan as an alternative to opening roughly 1,600 polling places this fall.
The voting centers, unlike polling places, could be used by any voter in a county, and would be placed primarily at public high schools across the state.
The state board voted unanimously Friday to recommend the plan in response to lobbying from local election directors, who said they would not be able to staff a full complement of polling places in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of last week, the local boards were short by about 14,000 election judges, and committed judges were continuing to drop out, local officials reported.
Local officials have been surveying election judges since early July, when Hogan called for all precinct-based polling places to be open statewide. He also called for absentee ballot applications — not the ballots themselves — to be mailed to all voters.
The board settled on the voting center plan as a compromise between the positions of election rights advocates, who wanted the state to mail all voters a ballot to discourage voting in person amid the pandemic, and the Republican governor, who called for the traditional election.
In a letter to the board of elections Monday, Hogan said he remains “very concerned” about the plan’s “potential of creating long lines and unsafe conditions, with crowds of people being forced into too few polling places.”
“Expeditiously mailing the ballot applications, encouraging voting by mail, and protecting early voting options will be critically important steps needed to lessen the problems caused by your decision to close the vast majority of the polls,” Hogan wrote.
The governor has repeatedly scolded the board for not immediately complying with his order to mail absentee ballot applications to all voters across the state. The board approved the language for the application last week, and was due to send it to a printing company days later. The applications are expected to be mailed by Aug. 28, election officials said.
The board’s voting center plan calls for 360 centers to open across the state on Election Day, most in public high schools and others in the state’s early voting centers. About 80 early voting centers would open before the election, likely around Oct. 29, according to a letter the board sent Hogan.
Had Hogan not approved the plan, the board was poised to move forward with county-specific poll consolidation plans which would have required voters to vote at a particular location where their existing precinct was moved.
Latest Politics
Some of the consolidation requests were sizable. Anne Arundel County had proposed consolidating its 195 polling places to 105, while Howard County asked to consolidate 90 to 36.