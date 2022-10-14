Gov. Larry Hogan: Plans to challenge upcoming election ballots doesn’t make ‘any sense’

Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday voters should have confidence in Maryland’s election system ahead of the Nov. 8 election despite news that a group of voters aligned with Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox plans to challenge the legitimacy of some ballots.

“Obviously, I don’t think that makes any sense,” Hogan said during a news conference at the State House when asked about the Maryland Voter Integrity Group’s plans to “double-check” ballots immediately after Election Day.

“They’re still questioning the 2020 election which, you know, [President Joe] Biden won Maryland by 33 points,” Hogan said.

The outgoing two-term governor, a Republican considering running for president in 2024, has routinely rejected false claims by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that widespread election fraud led to Trump’s 2020 defeat.

Cox, a first-term delegate and ardent Trump supporter who Hogan has refused to support in the governor’s race, has refused to say he will accept the results of the election.

Cox’s campaign has also associated itself with the Maryland Voter Integrity Group. That organization’s leader, Robyn Sachs, spoke at a recent event with Cox’s running mate about plans to “retabulate the paper ballots” starting the day after Election Day.

State law already provides for audits and recounts under specific circumstances and through official processes. There is nothing in state law that would allow an independent group to handle ballots after Election Day, according to the law and election experts.

Hogan, asked Friday whether he will publicly assure voters that the elections are fair, said he was “sure [he] will be speaking out.”

“I’ve been doing that for eight years, and I think the last election we conducted probably better than any state in the country and we had — we had no issues or problems whatsoever, and had our votes all tabulated. And we’re going to continue to make sure people have confidence in our election system,” the outgoing governor said.

The governor commented Friday during a news conference announcing an initiative to help construction companies recruit and retain workers for federally and state-funded infrastructure projects amid the demand for workers.