Jaymi Sterling, daughter of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, launches state’s attorney bid in St. Mary’s County

Associated Press
Mar 03, 2022 5:17 PM

LEONARDTOWN — The daughter of Maryland’s governor, a veteran prosecutor, launched a bid Wednesday to become St. Mary’s County’s top prosecutor.

Jaymi Sterling announced that she will run for state’s attorney in the Southern Maryland county she calls home, WMAR-TV reported.

The Republican, who is an assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County, vowed to “prioritize efforts to fight violent crime, corruption, drug dealing, drunk driving, domestic violence, sex offenders, and repeat offenders.” She is also pledging to not accept campaign donations from criminal defense lawyers, criminal defense law firms, or their family members, citing the need for “community trust.”

Jaymi Sterling, former deputy state's attorney for St. Mary's County and daughter of Gov. Larry Hogan, was sworn in Oct. 16, 2020, as a prosecutor in Anne Arundel County. (Photo courtesy of Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office)
Sterling previously served as deputy state’s attorney in St. Mary’s County, where she lives with her husband and two children.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted his support, saying as a “tough prosecutor” his daughter knows “local justice systems are too lenient on repeat violent offenders.”

Current State’s Attorney Richard Fritz, a Republican, is the only other candidate to file for the race so far.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan poses for a photo with his daughter Jaymi Sterling and grandson Cam Sterling, age 4, on Sept. 11 at Navy's football game against Air Force at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
