Multiple members of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s staff test positive for COVID

Multiple members of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his office.
Kata D. Hall, deputy director of communications, said late Tuesday night that both the Republican governor and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford were tested for COVID-19 “out of an abundance of caution.” Both tested negative for the virus.
“While we cannot disclose any personal health information, COVID-19 positive cases have affected multiple members of the governor’s staff,” Hall said.
Those who tested positive are quarantining in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol. The governor’s office also said contact tracing is also being conducted.