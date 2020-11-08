Maryland Gov. Hogan says he has not seen widespread voter fraud in presidential election

When Tapper asked if Trump should concede the election, Hogan responded: “He ought to at least acknowledge that he will even if it might take a few more days for cooler heads to prevail and to convince him that it’s the right thing to do for the nation. We still have three states outstanding. Hopefully that will happen any day now. At some point very soon, the narrative will change. More and more people in my party are accepting the results. And a number of people did congratulate the president-elect. Hopefully the president’s team will do the right thing in the end.”