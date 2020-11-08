Maryland Gov. Hogan says he has not seen widespread voter fraud in presidential election

Saying that he had not seen any evidence of widespread voter fraud, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday morning that it was “time to get behind the winner of the race.”
He made the comments during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper. In addition to Hogan, the episode included appearances from former Georgia State House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn.
“The way our system works is we all cast the votes. We count the votes. And then we live with the results. I understand the frustrations and concern. If there is real evidence of widespread voter fraud than we ought to come out with it,” Hogan said.
When Tapper asked if he had seen any evidence of voter fraud, Hogan responded: “I’m sure there are a few irregularities. I haven’t seen any evidence. Look, a couple of Republican governors are the ones responsible for a couple of the states that are still in question. They haven’t questioned the results.
“We want to make sure every single vote is counted fairly,” Hogan continued. "There are legal processes if you think there are mistakes. I don’t think we are going to see anything that is going to overturn this election. And I haven’t seen any evidence of widespread [voter fraud] … this is the way our system works. Whether you like it or not it’s time to get behind the winner of the race.”
When Tapper asked if Trump should concede the election, Hogan responded: “He ought to at least acknowledge that he will even if it might take a few more days for cooler heads to prevail and to convince him that it’s the right thing to do for the nation. We still have three states outstanding. Hopefully that will happen any day now. At some point very soon, the narrative will change. More and more people in my party are accepting the results. And a number of people did congratulate the president-elect. Hopefully the president’s team will do the right thing in the end.”
Hogan, a Republican, has served as governor since 2015, would not confirm whether he would run for president in 2024.
“I think we’ve got a long time before we start talking about that, Jake,” Hogan said.
“Are you thinking about it? Is it something that you are thinking about?” Tapper probed.
“A lot of people are encouraging me to think about it,” Hogan said. “But I’m in the middle of a state of emergency focused on the virus, the pandemic and our economic recovery. And we have a long time to talk about this for the next four years. Let’s get beyond the 2020 race first.”