Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is ‘100% cancer-free’ five years after diagnosis

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday said he is “100% cancer-free,” five years after being diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“Today, my final five-year anniversary PET scan revealed that I am still 100% cancer-free, but tonight, my thoughts are with all those who continue to face a battle against cancer,” Hogan wrote in a Facebook Watch post.
The Republican governor in June 2015 announced that doctors found over 60 tumors throughout his body. After five months of aggressive chemotherapy, he said in November 2015 he was “100 percent cancer-free.” Hogan completed his chemotherapy treatment in 2016.
In 2018, Hogan, just the second Republican to be reelected in Maryland, underwent surgery for a non-life-threatening form of skin cancer.