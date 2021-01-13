Maryland Gov. Hogan to have ‘early stage’ skin cancer removed

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will undergo a procedure Friday to remove early stage squamous cell cancer from his face and shoulder.
The Republican governor said Wednesday that he doesn’t believe he will need treatment beyond the procedure, which he described as “minor surgery.”
Hogan appeared at a news conference a few weeks ago sporting a bandage on his face, and said at the time he had skin removed that he thought was precancerous. Speaking Wednesday during an interview streamed by The Daily Record, Hogan said he has since learned it was early stage squamous cell carcinoma.
Hogan had a removal of cancerous skin in 2018 and said this is “another pop-up of that stuff. But it’s nothing serious.”
Hogan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015, just a few months after starting his first, four-year term as governor. He underwent intensive chemotherapy at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, and said he has remained cancer-free since the treatment concluded.