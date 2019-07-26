At National Governors Association, Hogan shares a bit of Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan brought a bit of Baltimore with him to Salt Lake City this week, as he was named chairman of the National Governors Association.
As Hogan took the gavel Friday afternoon, he offered a gift to the outgoing chairman, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
Hogan, a Republican, hoisted a purple bag from Baltimore-based Under Armour that he said was full of “goodies” for Bullock.
The gifts included: a pair of Lucchese brand boots, Under Armour Slingshot running shoes and Berger cookies.
Hogan also plans to ship crab cakes to Bullock from Chick & Ruth’s Delly in Annapolis.
“You’ve been a great partner to work with,” Hogan told Bullock.
Bullock, a Democrat who is running for president, also offered Hogan gift: A wall decoration made of barbed wire in the shape of the state of Maryland with Hogan’s name on it.