At National Governors Association, Hogan shares a bit of Maryland

Pamela Wood
By
Baltimore Sun |
Jul 26, 2019 | 7:09 PM
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan brought a bit of Baltimore with him to Salt Lake City this week, as he was named chairman of the National Governors Association.

As Hogan took the gavel Friday afternoon, he offered a gift to the outgoing chairman, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Hogan, a Republican, hoisted a purple bag from Baltimore-based Under Armour that he said was full of “goodies” for Bullock.

The gifts included: a pair of Lucchese brand boots, Under Armour Slingshot running shoes and Berger cookies.

Hogan also plans to ship crab cakes to Bullock from Chick & Ruth’s Delly in Annapolis.

“You’ve been a great partner to work with,” Hogan told Bullock.

Bullock, a Democrat who is running for president, also offered Hogan gift: A wall decoration made of barbed wire in the shape of the state of Maryland with Hogan’s name on it.

