Hogan, Bowser continue disagreement over Maryland National Guard in D.C.

Pamela Wood
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 04, 2020 5:58 PM
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, shown earlier this week, is opposed to having out-of-state National Guard members -- including from Maryland -- deployed in the nation's capital. “We want troops from out of state out of Washington, D.C.,” she said Thursday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, shown earlier this week, is opposed to having out-of-state National Guard members -- including from Maryland -- deployed in the nation's capital. “We want troops from out of state out of Washington, D.C.,” she said Thursday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Gov. Larry Hogan and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser continued to disagree Thursday over the presence of Maryland National Guard troops in the nation’s capital.

Speaking to reporters, Bowser said she opposed the deployment of out-of-state Guard units in Washington, which were requested by the federal government.

“We want troops from out of state out of Washington, D.C.,” the Democratic mayor said.

Hogan was among several governors who agreed to send troops to Washington, and 120 Guard members from Maryland are now serving there.
Hogan has said he fielded a call from U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and notified Bowser’s office. He said Bowser offered no objection.

Bowser offered a different take: “I have not talked to Governor Hogan.”

Bowser requested some assistance from the District of Columbia National Guard, but not from other states. As mayor, she does not have authority over Guard troops as governors do.

“I can’t approve his mission,” she said.

Mike Ricci, a spokesman for the Republican governor, said in a statement Thursday: “While the Mayor does not have the authority to approve or reject the mission, we conferred with her office prior to moving forward.”

Hogan made it a point on Wednesday to stress that the Maryland National Guard members were assigned to guard monuments on the National Mall and were not involved in federal law enforcement’s violent clashes with protesters.

The ACLU of Maryland has criticized Hogan for sending in the Maryland National Guard after Bowser said she didn’t want out-of-state guardsmen.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, declined to send Virginia National Guard members to the District.

About 1,300 Maryland National Guard members have been serving as part of the state’s coronavirus response, such as distributing free meals, helping run testing sites and distributing tests to nursing homes. They have not been deployed in relation to largely peaceful protests in Baltimore and elsewhere around the state, though Guard trucks have been used to transport city police officers.

