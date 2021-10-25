Hogan urges COVID boosters for all eligible Maryland residents

Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday urged eligible Marylanders — particularly those with high blood pressure, diabetes and other medical conditions — to get a COVID vaccine booster shot.
Echoing federal government guidance, the Republican governor said recipients can choose any of the available vaccines, even if it is different from one of the three types they initially received.
Maryland has administered about 280,000 COVID-19 booster shots, “and a vigorous outreach effort is underway for all Marylanders who are newly eligible,” the state said in a news release.
“We have both the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one,” Hogan said.
To meet the criteria for a booster, recipients must be 65 or older, have an underlying condition such as asthma or diabetes, or work in a high-risk setting such as health care or food service. Any adult who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster two months after receiving the initial shot. The state says 1.3 million Marylanders are eligible.
Hogan has been encouraging booster shots since late September, before they were approved for as wide a group under federal guidelines.
According to state data, there has been an increase in the share of post-vaccination infections and deaths since May, and most are linked to existing health conditions and comorbidities. More than half of Maryland’s coronavirus deaths over the last month are linked to hypertension and diabetes, officials said. Cancer, obesity, and chronic lung disease are other leading comorbidities among COVID-19 deaths.
The state says 180,000 vaccine doses will be ready for for 5- to 11-year-olds once the shot gets federal clearance for children.
”We anticipate that CDC authorization could come as early as next week,” the governor said.
That authorization will immediately make about 515,000 Maryland children eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Parents of young children have been anxiously waiting for approval of vaccines of kids 5-11. State officials say they’ve been coordinating with school systems and local health departments to reach children who may not have a pediatrician or whose families lack a primary care provider.
“We want to start immediately,” said Health Secretary Dennis Schrader. “We ordered everything we could get and we wanted it here.”
This article will be updated.
Baltimore Sun reporter Taylor DeVille contributed to this article.