Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is writing a book about his time as governor called “Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America.”
A description of the book, posted on Amazon’s website Friday, said it will describe “how an unlikely governor is sparking a whole new kind of politics — and introduces the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.”
Hogan is just the second Republican governor to win re-election in Maryland history.
His book, set to be released in June, is published by BenBella Books. Amazon lists it at $26.95.
Hogan is co-writing it with author Ellis Henican, who also worked with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on his book.
Publishing an autobiographical book is often a precursor to a politician’s run for higher office. But in an interview Friday, Hogan said that wasn’t its purpose. He said he’d been thinking about writing the book since he first upset former Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown to win election in 2014.
“It’s going to be a completely open look at my whole life,” Hogan said. “People are going to read it and say, ‘I did not know that about the governor.’ Hopefully it will be an interesting read.”
He said he didn’t plan to talk about the book so far in advance of its release but “Amazon jumped the gun” and posted it online.
Hogan said any money he makes off the book sales would go to his national advocacy organization called An America United.