Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that he will spend state money to hire more than two dozen prosecutors and staff to help the state attorney general prosecute criminal cases in Baltimore.
Speaking at his office on the 23rd floor of the William Donald Schaefer Tower in downtown Baltimore, Hogan said the money will allow Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office prosecute gun, drug and gang cases.
Hogan, a Republican, issued an executive order in September directing Frosh’s office to prosecute more crimes in Baltimore, as part of a strategy to attack the city’s persistently high rate of shootings and homicides.
Frosh, a Democrat, responded that he’d be glad to, if the governor would provide more money. Frosh currently has eight prosecutors who work on violent crime.
Most criminal cases in Baltimore are handled by the city’s state’s attorney or by federal prosecutors.
The money would be included in the governor’s next budget proposal. If approved by state lawmakers, the additional money would flow to the attorney general in July.
Hogan did not say exactly how much money would be earmarked for the additional attorney general’s staff.
The funding for the attorney general was part of a package of budget and policy proposals related to crime that Hogan announced Wednesday.
Flanked by the chiefs of several state police agencies and state crime and homeland security officials, Hogan said he also would direct $21 million to Baltimore for crime-fighting policies, including upgrades to the police department’s records lab, the purchase of license plate readers for police, grants for community policing and money toward a new police academy.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, a Democrat, said in a statement that he appreciates the governor’s funding.
Hogan also announced three bills that he will propose during the 2020 General Assembly session. Hogan has had difficulty getting any of his legislation approved by the Democrat-led legislature.
Lawmakers have repeatedly taken a pass on a Hogan proposal to increase penalties for certain repeat offenders who use guns, arguing that it would affect very few cases.
Hogan is re-introducing that bill – the Violent Firearms Offenders Act – and adding provisions that would increase penalties for people who give or sell guns to someone they know will use them to commit a crime.
He also plans to bring back a proposal to require a report on sentences handed down by judges. The Judicial Transparency Act also has failed in past legislative sessions.
The governor also will introduce a bill called the Witness Intimidation Prevention Act that increases penalties for witness intimidation that results in serious injuries or death.
While the policy proposals would be statewide laws, Hogan emphasized the effect he believes they would have in reducing crime in Baltimore.
“I want to be very clear: I am not the mayor of Baltimore City. I’m not the city police commissioner. I’m not the city’s state’s attorney,” Hogan said. “But keeping Marylanders safe is my responsibility.”
Hogan said he would hold city leaders “accountable to ensure that we are working together" to arrest and convict violent criminals.
This is Hogan’s second installment in a gradual rollout of his 2020 priorities that he will propose to state lawmakers.
Last week, he unveiled his education plans: A plan for additional school construction funding that appears identical to one supported by Democratic lawmakers, and a new program for turning around the lowest-performing public schools.
This story will be updated.