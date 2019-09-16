Maryland Gov. Hogan to head to Australia on infrastructure and trade mission

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan heads to Australia on Sunday to study infrastructure issues and discuss possible economic partnerships.
Hogan will visit Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney before returning Sept. 30, according to an announcement Monday from his office.
The cost of the trip and a full list of state employees who are participating were not immediately available.
The Sydney portion of the trip will focus on Hogan’s NGA work. He plans to meet with Michael McCormack, who is Australia’s deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure. He also will meet with South Australia Premier Steven Marshall and New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Hogan said in a statement that he plans to “exchange ideas and innovations to modernize our roads, bridges, transit and ports."
The Adelaide and Melbourne leg of the trip will be devoted to “opportunities for economic partnerships.” Hogan will be joined by state Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz and James F. Ports, executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority.
“This mission is all about forging new international partnerships and opportunities to create jobs and strengthen our economy,” Hogan said. He did not specify what types of jobs or industries would be targeted during the trip.
In Adelaide, Hogan will speak at the 2019 Defence Industry Cyber Summit. The Hogan administration said more than 200 government and cyber industry workers are expected to attend the event.
In Melbourne, Hogan’s team will meet with Australian government officials for transportation, jobs and environment.
Hogan, a Republican, has taken several international trips during his nearly five years as governor, with most of them planned as economic development missions. Hogan has traveled to Canada, China, England, France, Israel, Japan and South Korea on state business.