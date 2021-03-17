Maryland Gov. Hogan says he’s ‘horrified’ by Atlanta killings

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, whose wife Yumi was born in South Korea, said Wednesday he’s “horrified” by the killings of eight people, many of them Asian women, in the Atlanta area.
“We are horrified by the appalling violence committed in Georgia, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” Hogan posted on his social media accounts. “This is an unspeakable tragedy, and the latest in a series of attacks against Asian Americans. Violence and bigotry have no place in our society.”
According to authorities, eight people were killed in a series of shootings over the course of an hour Tuesday at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.
Police arrested a 21-year-old Georgia man and said the motive wasn’t immediately known, though many of the victims were women of Asian descent.
Hogan spoke about anti-Asian discrimination and violence on CNN on Sunday.
“My wife, my three daughters, my grandkids, all Asian, and they — they have felt some discrimination personally,” Hogan told host Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”
“We feel it personally with my daughter, who sort of is sometimes afraid to come visit us, with people who had best friends that were being harassed at the grocery store, or being called names, and people yelling about ‘the China virus,’ even though they’re from Korea and born in America,” he added.
Yumi Hogan came to the United States at age 20 with her then-husband. Yumi, an artist, and the future governor met in 2001 and married in 2003.
Yumi Hogan had three daughters with her first husband, and they refer to Larry Hogan as their dad.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.