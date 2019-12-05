Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan unveiled two proposals Thursday that he says will improve public schools in the state by constructing new school buildings and providing opportunities for creativity in turning around low-rated schools.
“Education has been and will continue to be our administration’s highest priority because I believe very strongly that every single child in Maryland deserves a world class education, regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in," Hogan, a Republican, said during a State House news conference.
Hogan is proposing a program for low-rated public schools to be designated as “innovation schools” that would be given flexibility and close oversight to develop a turnaround plan. The proposal is called the “Community and Local Accountability for Struggling Schools Act," or the “CLASS Act.”
Schools that receive a one-star rating from the state for two consecutive years would qualify for the program.
Hogan offered few details of how the turnaround plans would work, saying the details would be included in a bill that is yet to be written.
“Local communities will be able to take charge of that school ... and put into place a turnaround plan,” Hogan said. He said the schools would be able to change their leadership, curriculum, schedules and budgets to improve student performance.
Hogan suggested there would be oversight of the innovation schools, but offered no specifics.
Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, said the governor’s proposal, at first blush, sounds like a program that’s already in place to help struggling schools.
Under a law passed a few years ago called the Protect Our Schools Act, low-ranking schools, as identified by the state, are given leeway for changing curriculum, leadership, class size and other factors as part of an improvement plan. The community has input into those plans, she said.
“What I heard today seems to be what we’re already doing,” Bost said.
Hogan also is proposing a “Building Opportunity Fund" that would issue bonds to be paid back using a portion of casino revenues dedicated to education.
It’s essentially the same as a proposal that Hogan put forth last year, and similar to a proposal now being backed by Democratic leaders in the General Assembly. The Democrats have called their version “Built to Learn.”
Hogan’s proposal would generate $3.8 billion for school construction, while the Democrats’ plan would generate $2.2 billion. Both plans would use $125 million each year from the casino revenues to borrow and pay off school construction bonds.
It’s not clear how the Hogan administration would use the same source of money to generate more in construction funding.
Still, the proposals are conceptually similar and could represent a rare common ground between the Hogan administration and Democratic lawmakers.
“We are pleased that they are coming around on this issue,” Hogan said of the Democrats.
Hogan insisted his proposals are not meant to be counter-proposals to plans backed by Democratic lawmakers to significantly boost education spending over the next decade.
Democratic lawmakers are throwing their support behind the recommendations of a group called the Kirwan Commission, which has been studying how to improve the state’s public education system.
To pay for increased teacher pay, expanded prekindergarten, support for high-poverty schools, improved career education and other reforms, the Kirwan Commission calls for boosting spending gradually up to $4 billion extra per year a decade from now. The plan is known as the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.”
The responsibility for spending the extra money would be borne jointly by the state government and local governments. Hogan has insisted the spending will result in tax hikes for Maryland residents, and blasted the Kirwan Commission as the “Kirwan Tax Hike Commission.”
Hogan said Thursday that his proposals are unrelated to the Kirwan recommendations.
“They really don’t have anything to do with one another,” he said.
But the governor spent time telling reporters that the Kirwan plan would result in “crippling” tax increases.
“The simple question that nobody has been willing to answer at this point is what taxes they are going to raise,” Hogan said.
Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat who is in line to become the Senate president in January, struck a conciliatory tone in his response to Hogan’s proposals. In a statement, Ferguson noted that the Democrats and the governor “have common ground on the issue of school construction.”
“We have a unique moment to engage together to drive home a comprehensive plan for Maryland’s public education system,” Ferguson said. “I commend the Governor for shifting the conversation about what’s possible for us to accomplish together.”
Del. Eric Luedtke, lead sponsor of the Protect Our Schools Act, said Hogan’s proposals fall short of the education reforms that are needed. He hopes the governor will come on board with the Kirwan Commission recommendations.
“The real issue here is this is just one small piece,” said Luedtke, a Montgomery County Democrat. “We need a comprehensive fix for our schools, and that’s what the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is. This will not come anywhere near the improvement in our schools we would see from the blueprint.”
This story will be updated.