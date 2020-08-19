Hogan agrees to Trump plan to extend unemployment benefits

Maryland has applied for federal funds to provide an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits to jobless residents, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today.
With the state providing funds of its own, the supplement could total as much as $400 a week, replacing although at a lower level the $600 a week that millions of Americans thrust out of work by the coronavirus pandemic had received until that program expired at the end of last month.
Congress ended up in a partisan stalemate over extending the additional benefits, prompting President Donald Trump to order that unemployment recipients receive an extra $400 a week, with a fourth of that to come from the states. But it was unclear exactly how that would work, and, according to reporting by the Associated Press earlier this week, only 18 states had agreed to the plan, with two rejecting it and the rest still considering their decision.
On Wednesday, Hogan said the state submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Administration, or FEMA, for a grant that would pay $300 in extra unemployment benefits per claimant. Once FEMA approves the application, the state Department of Labor’s Division of Unemployment Insurance will coordinate with federal agencies to begin distributing the funds in late September, according to Hogan’s announcement.
Hogan’s statement said Maryland’s 25% match will come from its regular unemployment insurance fund. While Hogan’s statement didn’t specify the dollar figure of the state’s share, according to FEMA’s website, states have the option of contributing $100 a week for a total of $400.
Without the supplement, Marylanders can receive a maximum of $430 a week in unemployment benefits. The new supplement will be retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1, and will continue to Dec. 26.
Hogan’s statement cautioned that the new Lost Wages Assistance program is subject to change if FEMA funding runs out or a new federal law on extra unemployment compensation is passed. Also unclear is the effect of the new program on the unemployment insurance funds of Maryland and other states, which have been strained by the massive increase benefits they have had to pay with businesses, schools and other employers still closed or only partially re-opened.
Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson said in a statement that while it will take some time to implement the new program, applicants would receive payments retroactive to their earliest date of eligibility.
To qualify, applicants must be eligible for unemployment benefits of at least $100 a week and must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Hogan said in a statement that while Maryland was “doing much better” than most of the rest of the country on controlling the coronavirus and rebuilding the economy, the extra benefits will help keep the state on track.
“Far too many Marylanders are still struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic,” he said. “With this critical funding, we can help those struggling Marylanders weather this storm, get back on their feet, and recover.”
Hogan said the state unemployment rate is 8.0%, nearly 28% lower than the national unemployment rate.