Baltimore Del. Keith Haynes announces retirement

Del. Keith Haynes of Baltimore announced Friday night that he’s retiring from the Maryland General Assembly.
Haynes, a Democrat who has represented a district in Southwest and West Baltimore since the 2002 election, gave no explanation for his decision in a brief announcement.
“After 18 1/2 years of service, I am retiring from the Maryland House of Delegates as of July 15, 2021,” he wrote. “I would like to thank my constituents for the opportunity to serve them.”
Haynes couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
He’s the second member of the General Assembly to announce a resignation this week. State Sen. Douglas J.J. Peters, a Prince George’s County Democrat, announced on Thursday that he was stepping down. At the same time, he was appointed to an unpaid position on the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents.
In late 2019, Haynes applied to fill a vacant seat in the state Senate after Sen. Shirley Nathan-Pulliam resigned for health reasons. But that appointment went to Charles Sydnor III, who was also a state delegate at the time.
Haynes, 58, works as an attorney for the Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos.
In the House of Delegates, Haynes serves on the Appropriations Committee, including as chairman of a subcommittee on public safety. He’s also vice chairman of the Baltimore City delegation.
Latest Politics
When there are vacancies in the legislature, the party’s central committee is tasked with nominating a replacement to the governor, who has the final say on the appointment.