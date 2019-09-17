No internal review underway of what went wrong with Gun Trace Task Force, Baltimore police commissioner says

Speaking in Annapolis, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told the Commission to Restore Trust in Policing that ― despite pledges from past commissioners to investigate ― his agency has done no internal review into how the corruption was allowed to fester for so long. Harrison said the lack of an internal probe was in part because the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a similar investigation, but also due to concern that a public airing of more wrongdoing could encourage civil lawsuits against the police department.