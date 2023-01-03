Maryland congressman Andy Harris refuses to vote for Kevin McCarthy on first ballot for speaker

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland was one of 19 Republicans who voted on the first ballot Tuesday to deny the speakership of the U.S. House to Kevin McCarthy.

Voting by all of the chamber’s 434 members left McCarthy well short of a victory in the first round. Conservatives on the right, including Freedom Caucus member Harris, refused to give the California representative their votes. Some voted for other House members, while Harris and others cast protest votes.

Advertisement

A second round of voting was underway Tuesday afternoon on the first day of a new session of Congress in Washington.

Instead of McCarthy, Harris voted in the first round for former Rep. Lee Zeldin. Zeldin resigned from Congress to run for governor of New York. While he lost in November, he’s been credited with driving GOP voters to the polls in that state. That helped elect Republican candidates who, in turn, helped the party take control of the House by a slim margin.

Advertisement

There is nothing in House rules that prevents a nonmember or former member like Zeldin from becoming speaker. But had he mounted no candidacy for House speaker, and Harris’ vote was a surprise.

Harris is the sole Republican in Maryland’s eight-member House delegation. He was elected in November to a seventh, two-year term representing the 1st District of Harford County and the Eastern Shore.