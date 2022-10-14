Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur again out-raises Rep. Andy Harris as debate approaches in high-profile congressional race

Democratic congressional challenger Heather Mizeur again reported raising more campaign money than Republican Rep. Andy Harris in Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Harford County congressional district, but the incumbent, who is seeking a seventh term, held more in reserve as their first debate approached.

Mizeur, who does not accept corporate political action committee contributions, reported raising more than $542,000 in the three months ending Sept. 30 — more than any recent challengers to Harris had accumulated during the same period.

Harris, an anesthesiologist and supporter of former President Donald Trump who is the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, has routinely topped 60% of the vote in his previous reelection campaigns. Mizeur, (pronounced Miz-EER), a former state delegate and 2014 gubernatorial candidate, is a higher-profile candidate than Harris has faced in recent years in the 1st Congressional District, in which the GOP maintains a solid voter registration advantage. It includes the Eastern Shore, Harford County and a piece of Baltimore County.

Harris netted more than $245,000 during the quarter and had $1.5 million on hand, according to his report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Harris and Mizeur are to debate for the first time on Oct. 26 at Cecil College. Harris had threatened to withdraw from the debate over his insistence that the Libertarian Party candidate be included. He agreed to participate after the candidate, Daniel Thibeault, was invited. No other debates have been scheduled, although a candidate forum is planned later this month.

Mizeur’s quarterly report, which is due by midnight Saturday, was not yet available. Her campaign issued a news release Friday morning containing the $542,00 figure.

The release did not say how much campaign cash Mizeur had on hand. But Mizeur’s campaign, in response to Baltimore Sun questions, said in an email that she had about $854,000 remaining, a figure it said “will be part of the report that comes out tomorrow.”

Mizeur said in the release that her contributions came mostly from small donors and demonstrated a “surge of support.” Her campaign has been spending money on television ads, beginning with one last month called “Agree” and designed to emphasize her willingness to work with Republicans as well as Democrats. A second ad depicts Harris as a member of the radical right.

The Harris campaign did not respond to text messages about campaign fundraising.

Earlier, Harris reported raising $1.5 million during 2021 and the first six months of 2022, and had $1.8 million on hand as of June 29, according to FEC records. Mizeur raised $1.9 million during the same period and had a cash balance of $1.1 million. She was a member of the House of Delegates representing Montgomery County from 2007 to 2015 and finished third in the 2014 gubernatorial primary, collecting 22% of the Democratic vote statewide.

Harris promised in 2010 to serve no more than six terms. But he told WBAL-AM last year that he would seek a seventh term.

Since running unopposed in the GOP primary in July, Harris has posted Facebook photos of himself after attending a string of county fairs and other events in which he appears with and touts GOP candidates for local offices. His social media feeds focus heavily on criticism of President Joe Biden over inflation and other issues.

In the most recent quarter, Harris collected $96,500 from PACs and $149,475 from individuals.

His contributors included the House Freedom Fund, which backs conservative candidates; the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund; and committees representing AT&T, a national plastic surgeons group, and the campaign of Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican and Trump supporter.

Early in-person voting begins Oct. 27. Mail-in ballots can be requested through Nov. 1 and are already being collected. Election Day is Nov. 8.