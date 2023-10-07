US Rep. Andy Harris says he’ll endorse Jim Jordan for speaker of the House

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris said on social media Friday that he’d support House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, a Republican, to be the next speaker of the House.

Former Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the role Wednesday, after 216 representatives — eight Republicans and 208 Democrats — voted to remove him, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Harris, Maryland’s only Republican in Congress, voted to keep McCarthy in the role. He did not publicly explain his decision.

That same day, he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida should be considered for the position. Donalds and Harris are both part of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Donalds, a sophomore congressman, received some votes for speaker in January when McCarthy struggled for 14 rounds of voting to collect enough support for the role.

Ahead of next week’s potential vote, Harris expressed his support Friday for Jordan, a vice chair of the caucus.

“Jim Jordan can be the unifier the House Republican Conference needs,” Harris wrote in a post on X.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday evening, Jordan said the upcoming speaker vote is important to reunite the moderate and conservative members of the Republican party.

“I’ve been on the phone all day long with colleagues from around the country. And I tell them, ‘The job I have I like ... I liked that job. But someone’s got to be able to come forward, unite the Republicans around our message around what we’re doing for the American people, and go take that message to the country and deliver it in a compelling, succinct way, which I think I can do,’” Jordan said.

Harris joins fellow Republican and former President Donald Trump in endorsing Jordan for the speakership.

Hakeem Jefferies, the Democratic leader of the House, is expected to be the Democrats’ pick to fill the speaker role.

In an op-ed published by the Washington Post, he called on Republicans to “break with MAGA extremism, reform the highly partisan House rules that were adopted at the beginning of this Congress and join us in finding common ground for the people.”