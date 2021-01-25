Biden administration to reinvigorate effort to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill

President Joe Biden’s administration is taking steps to revive an effort to put famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, a Biden spokeswoman said Monday.
The plan, which was laid out by President Barack Obama’s administration in 2016, was tabled by the Trump administration.
The original plan was to issue the new notes in 2020 — the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States. But in 2019, Trump’s Treasury Department announced that the plan wouldn’t be considered again until 2026, adding that officials were working on a redesign to protect the currency from counterfeiters.
But the Biden administration may breathe new life into the plan, which has broad support from Maryland legislators
“The Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the front of the new $20 notes,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki after a question from a reporter during a press briefing Tuesday.
Tubman, who was born a slave on a plantation in Dorchester County, Maryland, helped dozens of enslaved people escape to freedom. She is known as one of the most prolific conductors of the Underground Railroad, and is memorialized with a museum and educational center in Cambridge, Maryland.
“It’s important that our notes, our money ... reflect the history and diversity of our country and Harriet Tubman’s image, gracing the new $20 note, would certainly reflect that. We’re exploring ways to speed up that effort,” Psaki said.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, the late Maryland Congressman who represented Baltimore, was a prominent supporter of the effort. He co-sponsored a bill in February 2019 to require the Treasury to place Tubman on the $20 bill.
“Harriet Tubman fought to make the values enshrined in our Constitution a reality for all Americans—& it’s far past time that we recognize her place in history,” the Democrat wrote in a tweet after former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced the delay. “The Admin’s decision was unacceptable — it must be reconsidered.”
At the time, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, also spoke out against the Treasury Department’s delay.
“She deserves this honor,” Hogan wrote in a letter to Mnuchin.
Psaki said specifics on a new timeline for introducing a redesigned $20 with Tubman would be announced when finalized by the Treasury Department. Biden has selected Janet Yellen to be his Treasury secretary, the first woman to hold that position in the department’s 232 years.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.