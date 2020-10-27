Arrest made at voting center in Jarrettsville in Harford County

A person was arrested at a Jarrettsville voting center Monday after refusing to follow election requirements, officials said.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet that the person was arrested for trespassing. A spokesperson said the department did not immediately have more information and declined otherwise to comment.
Kimberley Slusar, Harford’s acting elections director, said the person was arrested at the Jarrettsville Fire House voting center because the individual was “not compliant in what they were asked to do.” Slusar declined to specify what the person did.
The elections director said the person had not voted yet but was “given ample opportunity” to do so.
“The police were involved and they determined that the individual should be arrested,” Slusar said.
Monday was the first day for early in-person voting for the election. By 5 p.m., 125,387 had voted in person, state officials said, breaking the record of 123,623 on the first day of early voting in the 2016 presidential election. With the first-day early voting turnout, plus the mail-in ballots cast so far, 1.1 million Marylanders have voted.