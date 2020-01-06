Terra Bowen-Reid, a psychology professor at Morgan State University, said hair-based discrimination in the United States can be traced back to slavery and is not always blatant. It can come in the form of microaggressions, looks and stares. It can be an assumption that a woman with natural hair is unprofessional or unkempt. It can be a boss commenting that a person doesn’t fit the company’s image, and shouldn’t get a promotion.