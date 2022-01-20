Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore raises most cash as election season approaches

Schulz’s finance chair, Allison Meyers, noted in a memo to the campaign that Schulz’s fundraising outpaced “any previous fundraising of a non-incumbent Republican in the governor’s race.” Meyers did not name names, but when current Gov. Larry Hogan ran his first campaign for governor in 2014, his first fundraising report showed about $500,000 in contributions, including $100,000 worth of loans from Hogan to the campaign.