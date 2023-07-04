Gov. Wes Moore to spend part of holiday meeting with Brooklyn community leaders following mass shooting

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Gov. Wes Moore planned to meet with Brooklyn community leaders Tuesday afternoon following a mass shooting early Sunday at a neighborhood block party that left two people dead and injured more than two dozen others.

The governor was also scheduled to spend a portion of his 4th of July at the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival, an annual event featuring music, art and evening fireworks in Middle Branch Park.

The park is a short drive from the scene of the block party where residents of the Brooklyn Homes public housing complex and surrounding communities had gathered Saturday evening into Sunday. At least two people opened fire in a crowd of hundreds shortly after midnight, authorities said. As of Tuesday morning, police had not identified any suspects.

Moore, a Democrat who took office in January, has called the shootings “abominable” and said the state “will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence.”

In May, Moore signed legislation under which most people licensed by the Maryland State Police to carry firearms will be prohibited from carrying them in certain areas, such as government buildings, starting Oct. 1.

Democratic members of Maryland’s congressional delegation told the governor in a meeting in Washington last month that they are frustrated that congressional Republicans have blocked measures such as a ban on civilian use of military-style weapons.

“We need Washington to move on this,” Moore told the lawmakers.