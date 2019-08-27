Advertisement

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan joins coalition focused on flooding, sea level rise

Associated Press |
Aug 27, 2019 | 2:05 PM
| Annapolis

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has joined a nonpartisan coalition that focuses on addressing sea level rise and flooding.

Hogan announced Tuesday he is joining the American Flood Coalition.

The Republican governor says Maryland is particularly vulnerable to flooding, because it has 7,000 miles (11,265 kilometers) of shoreline.

Maryland’s Ellicott City has suffered two major floods less than two years apart. Maryland’s capital city of Annapolis experiences tidal flooding at least 40 days out of the year.
The coalition is a nonpartisan group of cities, elected officials, military leaders, businesses and civic groups. It is focusing on national solutions to address higher seas, stronger storms and more frequent flooding.

