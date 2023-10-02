After voting to keep US government open, Maryland Democrats say clock is ‘ticking’ on next deadline

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Democrats in Washington voted on legislation to avoid a government shutdown over the weekend, but said the clock is ticking on a new deadline because Congress has not completed its funding responsibilities.

“The 45-day clock is now ticking and Congress must come together to finalize the FY24 appropriations and a supplemental funding package for Ukraine,” U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, the Maryland Democrat, said after the Senate and House approved stopgap measures to avoid a government shutdown that would have begun after midnight on Saturday.

Cardin and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, also a Maryland Democrat, voted for the measure, which was approved 88-9 in the Senate and funds the government through Nov. 17.

The legislation passed the House on Saturday 335-91. All seven Maryland Democrats supported it. Rep. Andy Harris, the delegation’s only Republican, voted against it. Harris represents the 1st Congressional District which contains Harford County, the Eastern Shore and part of Baltimore County.

The stopgap measure did not contain aid to Ukraine that Cardin, Van Hollen and other Democrats have backed.

“While I would have preferred to pass a bill now with additional assistance for Ukraine, which has bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, it is easier to help Ukraine with the government open than if it were closed,” Van Hollen said.