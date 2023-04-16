Gov. Wes Moore on ABC show touts legislative gains, abortion pill stockpile, plans to ‘aggressively’ focus on crime

Less than 90 days into his first term, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appeared Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” touting recent legislative victories in the General Assembly and promising that the state will take the lead in preserving women’s reproductive rights.

“This is the first time we have seen a Supreme Court actively working to take rights away from people,” Moore said in an interview with ABC host Jonathan Karl. “Maryland is going to be a state where we are going to protect reproductive health and reproductive rights.”

On Friday, the state announced it would stockpile mifepristone, the drug prescribed for medicated abortions that is the subject of litigation resulting in dueling rulings across the country.

Massachusetts, New York and California are also stockpiling the medication.

“I’ve worked in partnership and supported the legislature’s leadership … to make sure that next year, abortion and reproductive rights will be on the ballot in the state of Maryland,” Moore said.

“So Maryland is going to lead on this issue,” he added.

The discussion quickly turned to Baltimore crime issues with the governor noting that in the past eight years, “we’ve watched the homicide rate double in the state of Maryland.”

Moore said he campaigned on an “all of the above” approach to fighting crime but also that he would move “aggressively” to address the issue.

“Just last night in Baltimore, we had a 12-year-old murdered with an assault rifle,” Moore said, referencing a fatal shooting late Saturday in Westport. “A 12-year-old,” he repeated.

Moore said legislation allocating $107 million to expand mental and behavioral health care and additional funding for local law enforcement, particularly in Baltimore, as well as public education initiatives, are all part of his systemic approach to fighting crime through investment.

“Because you’re not going to militarize your way out of something that is a larger challenge,” he said.

The governor pointed to the SERVE Act, a newly passed bill establishing a paid service year option for high school graduates, which was one of his top priorities for the recent General Assembly session. The program will pair those with a diploma or GED degree with nonprofit organizations, local government or companies for the purpose of gaining skills, experience and giving back to community.

“This is going to redefine patriotism in the state of Maryland,” Moore said. “When people talk about what does it mean to be a patriot, being a patriot means lifting your neighbors up, not tearing them down.”