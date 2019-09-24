Poll: Marylanders understand humans cause climate change

A growing majority of Marylanders understand human activity is driving climate change, according to a new poll.
The latest Goucher College Poll asked Maryland residents to describe their views of climate change, with 69% agreeing with the statement: “Climate change is caused mostly by human activity.”
When the poll asked the same question in 2017 and 2014, 59% agreed humans cause climate change.
The poll results came as students worldwide engaged in “strikes” to call attention to the need to combat climate change, and after President Donald Trump briefly attended a United Nations summit on climate change Monday in New York.
The Republican president previously withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord, a worldwide effort to combat the dangerous effects of climate change.
Trump, meanwhile, continues to have dismal approval ratings in Maryland, according to the same poll. Twenty-seven percent of poll respondents said they approve or strongly approve of the job the president is doing, compared with 67% who strongly disapprove or disapprove.
Of those who said they were paying attention to the 2020 presidential campaigns, 28% said they would definitely or probably vote for Trump, while 65% said they would definitely or probably vote for the Democratic nominee.
The poll was conducted by the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher from Sept. 13 to Sept. 18, with 763 Maryland adults questioned via landlines and cellphones. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.