Goucher poll: Biden, Warren lead Maryland Democratic primary race

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the Democratic primary race in Maryland, followed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to a new poll from Goucher College.
In a survey that the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center conducted Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 33% of likely Democratic primary voters said they support Biden in the April 28 contest, while 21% said they prefer the senator from Massachusetts. About 10% said they would vote for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, 6% for U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and 5% for Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. No other candidate earned more than 1% support from voters in the poll.
The telephone poll of 300 voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.6 percentage points.
“Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are currently the frontrunners among Maryland Democratic likely voters," Mileah Kromer, director of the center, said in a statement. "Their respective levels of support here in Maryland are nearly identical to the support each receives in recent national polls,”
Warren’s favorability ratings in the poll were the highest of any candidate in the field: 68% hold a favorable view of Warren, while just 14% hold an unfavorable view. For Biden, 62% view him favorably, while 22% hold an unfavorable view. For Sanders, 56% of Maryland Democrats hold a favorable view, as opposed to 30% who view him unfavorably.