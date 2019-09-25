Goucher poll: Biden, Warren lead Maryland Democratic primary race

In a survey that the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center conducted Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 33% of likely Democratic primary voters said they support Biden in the April 28 contest, while 21% said they prefer the senator from Massachusetts. About 10% said they would vote for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, 6% for U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and 5% for Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. No other candidate earned more than 1% support from voters in the poll.