Del. Cheryl Glenn of Baltimore is resigning from the Maryland General Assembly, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.
Glenn submitted her letter of resignation Wednesday to the the office of House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, according to one of the sources.
The sources, who said Glenn told them she was resigning, requested anonymity because Glenn had not yet made her plans public.
Glenn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
First elected to the House of Delegates in 2006, the Democrat served as chairwoman of Baltimore’s delegation and previously led the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland.
Glenn, 68, has been a vocal proponent of legalizing marijuana for medical use. The state’s medical cannabis commission is named for Glenn’s late mother, Natalie M. LaPrade.
Before entering politics, Glenn worked in union and labor issues, including serving as a personnel officer for the city’s school system in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as working as a lobbyist for the city teachers’ union from 1997 until 2003.
Glenn is the fifth delegate to resign since the end of the regular 2019 legislative session in April.
Democrats Stephen Lafferty and Eric Bromwell of Baltimore County left to take jobs with Baltimore County government. Then Tawanna P. Gaines, a Prince George’s County Democrat, resigned in October just before pleading guilty to federal charges that she misused her campaign funds.
Andrew Cassilly, a Republican representing Harford and Cecil counties, resigned this month to take a position working for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.