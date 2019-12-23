Cheryl Glenn, the Baltimore Democrat who abruptly resigned her long-held seat in the Maryland House of Delegates last week, has been indicted on federal bribery and wire fraud charges, prosecutors said Monday.
U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said Glenn accepted $33,750 in bribes from “an associate” in exchange for voting for a bill last year that increased the number of state medical cannabis licenses and for helping to create a new liquor license in her East Baltimore district.
She’s the second state delegate to resign amid federal charges this year. Last month, Tawanna P. Gaines, a Prince George’s Democrat, resigned just before pleading guilty in federal court to using campaign funds for personal purposes.
Glenn abruptly resigned from the legislature Wednesday night; an aide delivered her resignation letter to the office of House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones.
Glenn did not explain why she resigned, telling The Baltimore Sun in a text message Thursday it was for “personal reasons.” She hasn’t responded to requests for comment since then. Glenn’s colleagues said her resignation took them by surprise.
Glenn, 68, was elected to the House in 2006 and has been a leading proponent of the use of marijuana for medical purposes. The state’s medical cannabis commission is named in honor of Glenn’s late mother, Natalie M. LaPrade.
Maryland’s fledgling medical cannabis industry has been fraught with regulatory problems, as well as legal disputes fueled in part by the financial opportunity that a license brings.
Medical cannabis is big business: For the 12 months ending in November, the state tracked more than $250 million worth of retail sales.
The state cannabis commission says that the demand for the drug outstrips the supply, as the number of certified patients grows. More than 84,000 people have been approved to buy the drug to treat a variety of conditions ranging from seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder to severe nausea and chronic pain.
Maryland lawmakers have considered legalizing recreational use of marijuana, and some believe that those with experience in the medical cannabis industry could have a leg up in a recreational industry.
State lawmakers first approved medical cannabis in 2013, but required that the drug only be grown by academic centers. That didn’t work out, because universities feared losing federal funding because federal law continues to prohibit the growing and use of marijuana.
The next year, the legislature reworked the law, creating a set number of licenses that private companies could seek for growing, processing and dispensing medical cannabis.
The first businesses got off the ground in late 2017. But before they even opened, an issue was discovered: Minority-owned businesses were shut out of the 15 licenses for growing the drug, even though the law required the state to “actively seek to achieve” racial diversity among license holders.
A subsequent study ordered by Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed those findings and determined that minorities are at a disadvantage in the industry.
State lawmakers responded in 2018 by ordering a second round of licenses and directing the cannabis commission to award bonus points in the evaluation process to businesses owned by minorities or those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. The legislation also set aside a handful of licenses that allowed a few companies to integrate growing and processing operations and two to settle a lawsuit that had been brought against the state.
Competition for those additional licenses this year was strong: More than 200 applicants for four new growing licenses and 10 new processing licenses.
But the process had problems. Many applicants encountered problems with the computerized application system, and the cannabis commission responded by extending the deadline by a month and requiring applicants to hand-deliver their files.
The applications were reviewed and ranked by a team at Morgan State University, and some applicants have questioned whether they got a fair review. Others — including Glenn — have alleged that out-of-state companies used local people to serve as a front for their applications, without having true ownership or investment in the business.
Five lawsuits have been filed and the state’s cannabis commission has put the awarding of licenses on hold while it conducts two independent reviews of the process.
The indictment represents the latest anti-corruption effort on the part of prosecutors in Baltimore.
Last month, former Mayor Catherine Pugh was federally indicted on charges of conspiracy and tax evasion in a scheme to sell her “Healthy Holly” children’s books. Pugh quickly pleaded guilty, and is awaiting sentencing.
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby recently announced charges against 25 corrections officers and other personnel for allegedly using excessive force, intimidation and other tactics to control jail inmates in Baltimore.
In recent years, a slew of police officers, including those in the infamous Gun Trace Task Force, have been charged by state and federal prosecutors on a range of corruption and abuse charges.
In 2018, former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa pleaded guilty to tax fraud, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.
Also in 2018, former state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks of Baltimore resigned and pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges for taking money in exchange for offering to help an FBI informant who posed as an out-of-town developer.
Glenn was an influential member of the House of Delegates from Baltimore.
Glenn held the position of chairwoman of the city of Baltimore’s delegation to the House, and she previously was chairwoman of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland.
In the most recent legislative session, Glenn led an unsuccessful effort to allow Baltimore school police officers to carry guns while patrolling during school hours. However, members of the city’s delegation voted 10-5 against the bill, defeating it.
Before entering politics, Glenn worked in union and labor issues, including serving as a personnel officer for the city’s school system in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as working as a lobbyist for the city teachers’ union from 1997 until 2003.
Glenn’s annual salary as a delegate was $50,330.
The Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee for the 45th District that Glenn represented must nominate a replacement to serve the remainder of her term, which runs until January 2023. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan must select the replacement delegate from among the nominee or nominees put forth by the central committee.
The district includes neighborhoods in east and northeast Baltimore such as Greenmount, Broadway East, Middle East, Herring Run, Lauraville, Hamilton and Woodholme Heights.
Glenn is the fifth delegate to resign since the end of the last General Assembly session in April. In addition to Glenn and Gaines, three delegates — Democrats Stephen Lafferty and Eric Bromwell of Baltimore County and Republican Andrew Cassilly of Harford and Cecil counties — left because they were taking new jobs.