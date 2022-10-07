In virtual forum, Maryland comptroller hopefuls Brooke Lierman and Barry Glassman tout their backgrounds

Brooke Lierman, on left, and Barry Glassman are running to be Maryland’s next comptroller. (Kenneth K. Lam & Matt Button/Baltimore Sun)

With all of Maryland’s top-ticket seats up for grabs in November, candidates for the state’s next tax collector leaned Thursday night into their backgrounds to explain to voters why they’re best suited for the position.

“This is an incredibly important election. For the first time since 1998, we have an open seat for state comptroller, and ... we haven’t for 100 years had every statewide seat open on the ballot,” Baltimore Del. Brooke Lierman, the Democratic nominee for the position, said at a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and moderated by Maryland Matters founding editor Josh Kurtz.

During the forum, Lierman and Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman largely agreed about updates that the office needs — better digital infrastructure, an enhanced staff, and a focus on providing more opportunities for small, Black, brown and women-owned businesses to get government contracts.

Of Maryland’s top-ticket races, Lierman’s and Glassman’s battle for the comptroller seat may be the closest.

Lierman, a civil and disability rights attorney and a mother of two elementary school-aged children, has been endorsed by outgoing comptroller Peter Franchot, who is a middle-of-the-road Democrat.

She described herself as a good fit for the position based on her experience as a lawyer and lawmaker, and as someone who has seen and felt the effects of inflation.

“Everybody brings their different lived experience to the office, and I think my combination of representing working people, representing people with disabilities, working with businesses around the nation on procurement, coupled with my experience as a mother as a parent ... I know how much the cost of milk is and how much it’s gone up over the past few years, as well as working in the legislature, you know, on the Appropriations Committee, really understanding how the system works and how to do better while also being able to be bipartisan,” she said.

Franchot, who has held the seat since January 2007, is retiring after losing in the Democratic primary in a bid to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The governor, attorney general and comptroller are the only statewide elected positions in Maryland. All three seats are up for election in November.

If elected, Lierman would be the first woman to hold the position and to be directly elected by voters to a statewide office.

The comptroller oversees state income tax collection; imposes state taxes on gasoline, alcohol and tobacco; and has a seat on the three-person Board of Public Works, which approves major state contracts. The position comes with a salary that ranges from $145,500 to $149,500 annually.

Lierman, who is rounding out her second term in the Maryland House of Delegates, represents neighborhoods in South Baltimore. Drawing from her role in the legislature as an advocate for the environment and supporter of Maryland public schools, among other issues, Lierman was energized and detailed in her proposed approach to the office.

“As the [chief financial officer], the comptroller’s office is truly essential to building a more equitable sustainable and prosperous state,” she said.

Her platform has largely revolved around the potential of the comptroller’s office — what it can do versus what it currently does.

“As the tax administrator, there’s so much that the comptroller’s office can do. You’re not just taking in money — you’re providing a service, right?” Lierman said. “The comptroller is a service provider, is the elected CFO of the state and has to do big things while also sweating the small stuff.”

Glassman, born and raised in Harford County, has been involved in Maryland politics for over 30 years, including eight on the Harford County Council, nine in the House of Delegates and seven in the Senate.

“I‘m the only candidate left out of the six remaining candidates that has actually ran a local government,” Glassman said as he introduced himself Thursday night.

Glassman, who has disavowed gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox and attorney general nominee Michael Peroutka — the extremist Republicans who join him at the top of the ticket in the November election — has been endorsed by Hogan, demonstrating the growing rift in the party in the state.

Hogan, who endorsed his former cabinet member and political protege Kelly Schulz, has publicly stated that he does not support and will not vote for Cox in the general election.

Hogan, who is a few months shy of reaching his term limit, has flirted with a potential 2024 presidential bid.

Glassman leaned on his experience with revenue estimates and with independent funding as county executive — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic — and on his background as a legislator to explain why he’s suited to become comptroller.

“It is a very technical, fiscal, fiduciary role, and I think we need experience to do that and it’s only part of the job,” he said.