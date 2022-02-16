Maryland asks judge to toss gerrymandering lawsuit over state’s new congressional districts

A judge will spend the weekend weighing whether claims by Maryland Republicans that gerrymandering of the state’s congressional districts runs afoul of the state’s constitution hold enough water to warrant a trial.
Maryland Republicans contend aggressive efforts by Democrats to stack congressional districts in their own favor violate constitutional provisions guaranteeing the fairness and “purity” of elections. The congressional map, passed by the General Assembly with only Democratic support in December over the objections of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, appears to cement Democratic control of seven of Maryland’s eight congressional seats and likely gives Democratic challengers a better shot at knocking off the lone Republican, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris.
Judge Lynne A. Battaglia, a retired state appeals court judge assigned to the case, said Wednesday she would issue her decision by Tuesday after hearing arguments from attorneys for two groups of Republicans as well as lawyers for Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat defending the state in the case. Battaglia previously served on the Maryland Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, and helped oversee the court-ordered redrawing of General Assembly districts in 2002.
If Battaglia allows the challenge to go forward, the judge said she hopes to hold a trial in mid-March and promptly issue a final ruling before that month’s end. Regardless, the case is almost certain to end up in the hands of the Maryland Court of Appeals.
Maryland’s June 28 primary elections could be in danger of being postponed if the congressional maps are tossed out. Assistant Attorney General Andrea Trento, who’s representing the state in the case, said Board of Elections officials have told him that any court-ordered changes to the election maps after the beginning of March would make holding elections in June an impossibility given the months of preparation needed to implement the reconfigured boundaries.
The June date for the primaries gives the courts and election officials less wiggle room in case the courts overturn the maps. The state’s redistricting process began late because of delays at the U.S. Census Bureau, which handles the raw population data used to recalibrate districts. The last time Maryland redrew its maps — following the 2010 census — the primary elections weren’t scheduled until September.
The legal case against Maryland’s newly enacted congressional map is relatively novel and has never been tested in state courts. States must draw new congressional maps every 10 years to reflect population shifts.
When Republicans challenged the congressional map drawn by Maryland Democrats in 2010, they did so in federal court. That lawsuit worked its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the justices ultimately rejected the challenge and ruled that federal courts have no role in policing partisan gerrymandering.
Battaglia noted the scant history of state court decisions addressing whether lawmakers are allowed to exploit the redistricting process to benefit one political party over another.
The Attorney General’s Office, representing the General Assembly, contends there’s nothing in the state’s constitution that would outlaw gerrymandering and that Republicans effectively have no basis to challenge the maps. Trento argued that the framers of the state’s constitution clearly anticipated that politics would play a role when they assigned the job of drawing districts to state lawmakers.
The Maryland Constitution requires districts for the General Assembly to be compact and respect existing county and natural borders. But that provision does not mention congressional boundaries.
Trento contended that was intentional, leaving lawmakers more leeway to draw congressional boundaries. Attorneys for the Republican challenges — backed by the Hogan-aligned advocacy group Fair Maps Maryland and the conservative legal group Judicial Watch, respectively — contended that Battaglia should read other, less direct provisions in Maryland law as imposing restrictions on just how far partisan politicians can push gerrymandering.
Strider L. Dickson, representing several Republican lawmakers challenging the maps, contended that partisan gerrymandering — pushed to its extreme — essentially becomes another form of election fraud akin in some ways to paying off voters or stuffing ballot boxes.
“I think we’ve reached the point of corruption,” Dickson argued.
Robert Popper, a lawyer with Judicial Watch who’s representing dozens of Republicans including two would-be congressional candidates, pointed to decisions in state courts in Pennsylvania and North Carolina that found partisan gerrymandering violated those states’ constitutions. The exact phrasing and history of those provisions vary, Popper acknowledged, but courts could — at least in his view — reach a similar conclusion in Maryland.