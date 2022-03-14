What does Maryland’s gas tax pause mean for motorists — and when will prices drop?

There has been no dip in U.S. oil production to help explain the price increases. The U.S. was producing 11.185 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2021, compared with an average of 11.283 million barrels per day in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The latest data shows that for the week of March 4, 2022, the U.S. was producing 11.6 million barrels per day.