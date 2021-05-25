Former Maryland Attorney General Douglas Gansler joins 2022 Democratic field for governor

Gansler’s first attempt at becoming governor in 2014 faced challenges. Just weeks after launching his campaign in 2013, The Baltimore Sun published a photograph of Gansler at the post-high school graduation party in Delaware earlier that year where there were signs of underage drinking. When Gansler stopped by to speak to his son, who was one of the teens at the party, red plastic cups were scattered about. Partygoers later confirmed to The Sun that they had been drinking.