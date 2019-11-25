The woman responsible for coordinating criminal justice initiatives in violence-plagued Baltimore is resigning, a city spokesman confirmed, less than a year after taking over the job.
Ganesha Martin, director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, submitted her resignation Monday and will step down Dec. 10, said spokesman James Bentley. She’s served in the high-profile position since March and previously spearheaded the Baltimore Police Department’s consent decree compliance efforts.
Martin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bentley said the office’s work won’t be hindered by a shake-up at the top. They have a critical role in the fight against violent crime in a city that, for the fifth year in a row, surpassed 300 homicides.
“The leadership in place in that office is more than capable of carrying forward the mission,” he said. “They’ll begin looking to identify replacements shortly.”
The criminal justice office is charged with advising Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on crime reduction efforts and overseeing millions of dollars in public safety grants for the city. Martin was hired under the former Mayor Catherine Pugh, who resigned earlier this year amid a scandal involving her self-published children’s books.
When she assumed the job, Martin said she was looking forward to collaborating with the police department. Before taking over the consent decree compliance office, Martin served in key positions in the police department — including as chief of community engagement and external affairs, director of legislative affairs and chief of staff to then-Commissioner Kevin Davis.
Before that, Martin served as the assistant deputy mayor of public safety and emergency management and special assistant to former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.