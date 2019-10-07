Del. Tawanna P. Gaines of Prince George’s County has resigned from the Maryland General Assembly.
House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said Monday that she received the Democratic delegate’s resignation on Friday. In a statement, Jones did not give a reason for Gaines’ resignation, but said elected officials need to maintain the public’s trust.
“We have an obligation to uphold the public trust, both in office and in our campaigns. We cannot sacrifice that trust for personal gain for ourselves or our family members,” Jones said.
Gaines did not respond to a request for comment.
Gaines had been a member of the House of Delegates since 2001 and served as vice chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee. Jones recently appointed Gaines to chair a subcommittee that reviews the state’s capital budget, a position Jones used to hold.
Gaines is also a former mayor and council member for the town of Berwyn Heights.
The Daily Record first reported Gaines’ resignation.