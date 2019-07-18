Baltimore City Council ordinance would prohibit gag order requirement in police brutality, misconduct cases

The Baltimore Police Department would be prohibited by law from requiring victims of police brutality and misconduct to sign gag orders under an ordinance that will be introduced in the City Council next week.
The “Transparency and Oversight in Claims and Litigation” legislation, sponsored by Councilwoman Shannon Sneed and City Council President Brandon Scott, was prompted by a Court of Appeals decision last week that the gag order requirement is unconstitutional.
In addition to prohibiting the non-disclosure agreements, the ordinance would require the city’s law department to publicly disclose information about the claims filed.
Scott applauded the decision by the federal appeals court, which deemed the required non-disclosure agreements “hush money." For police accountability, “transparency at all levels is critical," the city council president said in a statement.
“While the Baltimore Police Department is making steady progress at reforming itself into a force Baltimoreans can be proud of, the City and BPD take responsibility for past actions and allow for honest dialogue,” Scott said. “Victims of police brutality have a constitutionally protected right to speak about their experiences. We have an obligation to own our mistakes and be accountable to Baltimore’s residents."
Sneed, the ordinance’s lead sponsor, called it “a step in the right direction.”
“For years, survivors of police misconduct have been required to not speak as a condition of their settlements,” Sneed said in a statement. “This decision opens the door for people to overtly speak their truth and begin to heal from past trauma."
Tawanda Jones, a Baltimore activist who has held countless protests against police brutality since her brother Tyrone West was killed by Baltimore and Morgan State police six years ago, refused to sign the gag order presented to her as part of a civil case against the city.
“It would kill me not to speak about what happened to my brother,” she said in a statement. "Tyrone’s killing changed our whole family’s life forever, in a blink of an eye. It devastated us. Maybe by passing this bill we can change people’s lives in a positive way, so at least they won’t be forced into silence anymore.”
The ordinance will be introduced at Monday night’s council meeting.