xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Full lyrics: ‘Maryland, My Maryland,’ the controversial state song

Baltimore Sun
Mar 18, 2021 3:21 PM

Maryland lawmakers are weighing whether to strike the state song from the list of state symbols enshrined in the law due to its pro-Confederacy lyrics.

The current state song, “Maryland, My Maryland,” is set to a tune many know as “O Tannenbaum” or “O Christmas Tree.” The lyrics are from a nine-stanza poem written in 1861 by James Ryder Randall, who was distraught who was distraught about a friend who was shot during a melee when Union troops marched through Baltimore en route to Washington.

Advertisement
A photo of James Randall, the author of "Maryland My Maryland", the current controversial state song.
A photo of James Randall, the author of "Maryland My Maryland", the current controversial state song. (By Joshua McKerrow / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Here are the full lyrics, according to the Maryland State Archives:

I

Advertisement
Advertisement

The despot’s heel is on thy shore,

[Most read] Maryland to open COVID vaccine eligibility to Phase 2 in waves starting Tuesday, with all adults eligible by April 27

Maryland!

His torch is at thy temple door,

Maryland!

Advertisement

Avenge the patriotic gore

That flecked the streets of Baltimore,

[Most read] Maryland COVID vaccine rollout: Phase 2 timeline

And be the battle queen of yore,

Maryland! My Maryland!

II

Hark to an exiled son’s appeal,

Maryland!

[Most read] Maryland opens online preregistration portal for COVID mass vaccination sites. Here’s how to sign up.

My mother State! to thee I kneel,

Maryland!

For life and death, for woe and weal,

Thy peerless chivalry reveal,

And gird thy beauteous limbs with steel,

[Most read] Baltimore closed a church for COVID violations. It held service anyway, and its pastor argued against masks.

Maryland! My Maryland!

III

Thou wilt not cower in the dust,

Maryland!

Thy beaming sword shall never rust,

[Most read] How the feds investigated ‘Healthy Holly’: Prosecutors share new details of case against former Baltimore Mayor Pugh

Maryland!

Remember Carroll’s sacred trust,

Remember Howard’s warlike thrust,

And all thy slumberers with the just,

Maryland! My Maryland!

IV

Come! ‘tis the red dawn of the day,

Maryland!

Come with thy panoplied array,

Maryland!

With Ringgold’s spirit for the fray,

With Watson’s blood at Monterey,

With fearless Lowe and dashing May,

Maryland! My Maryland!

V

Come! for thy shield is bright and strong,

Maryland!

Come! for thy dalliance does thee wrong,

Maryland!

Come to thine own anointed throng,

Stalking with Liberty along,

And chaunt thy dauntless slogan song,

Maryland! My Maryland!

VI

Dear Mother! burst the tyrant’s chain,

Maryland!

Virginia should not call in vain,

Maryland! She meets her sisters on the plain

“Sic semper!” ‘tis the proud refrain

That baffles minions back again,

Maryland!

Arise in majesty again,

Maryland! My Maryland!

VII

I see the blush upon thy cheek,

Maryland!

For thou wast ever bravely meek,

Maryland!

But lo! there surges forth a shriek,

From hill to hill, from creek to creek

Potomac calls to Chesapeake

Maryland! My Maryland!

VIII

Thou wilt not yield the Vandal toll,

Maryland!

Thou wilt not crook to his control,

Maryland!

Better the fire upon thee roll, Better the blade, the shot, the bowl,

Than crucifixion of the soul,

Maryland! My Maryland!

IX

I hear the distant thunder-hum,

Maryland!

The Old Line’s bugle, fife, and drum,

Maryland!

She is not dead, nor deaf, nor dumb

Huzza! she spurns the Northern scum!

She breathes! she burns! she’ll come! she’ll come!

Latest Politics

Maryland! My Maryland!

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement